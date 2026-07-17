Etsy Executive Chair Josh Silverman Sells 39,161 Shares for $3.1 Million

Key Points

The transaction involved 39,161 shares with a total value of ~$3.1 million based on a weighted average execution price of $79.00 on July 10, 2026.

This disposition accounted for 10% of the insider's total equity holdings and 22% of their direct ownership in the company.

The activity was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and involved the exercise of stock options with an exercise price of $10.62 per share.

Following the sale, Silverman maintains a substantial position of ~368,000 shares, including ~228,000 shares held indirectly through family trusts and a GRAT.

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Josh Silverman, Executive Chair of the Board, reported a sale of Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) common stock on July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.1 million Shares sold 39,161 Post-transaction shares 367,981 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 139,884 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 228,097 Post-transaction value $29.82 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($79.00); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($81.05).

Key questions

What was the regulatory context of this transaction?

The sale was executed according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan originally adopted on November 20, 2025, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. This specific move involved an exercise of 39,161 options that were part of a grant originally vesting in May 2018.

The sale was executed according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan originally adopted on November 20, 2025, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. This specific move involved an exercise of 39,161 options that were part of a grant originally vesting in May 2018. How is the insider's indirect ownership structured?

Silverman's ~228,000 indirectly held shares are distributed across several entities, including 109,675 shares in a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT), 54,325 shares in the Joshua G. Silverman 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust, and smaller positions held in the JGS 2018 Irrevocable GST Trust, the JGS 2018 Irrevocable Non-GST Trust, and an irrevocable trust.

Silverman's ~228,000 indirectly held shares are distributed across several entities, including 109,675 shares in a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT), 54,325 shares in the Joshua G. Silverman 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust, and smaller positions held in the JGS 2018 Irrevocable GST Trust, the JGS 2018 Irrevocable Non-GST Trust, and an irrevocable trust. What does the insider's remaining equity profile look like?

In addition to the ~368,000 shares held after this transaction, which represent a 0.39% ownership stake in Etsy, Silverman also holds 88,443 direct derivative securities in the form of stock options.

In addition to the ~368,000 shares held after this transaction, which represent a 0.39% ownership stake in Etsy, Silverman also holds 88,443 direct derivative securities in the form of stock options. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

Etsy shares have delivered a 39% total return over the 12 months ending on the July 10, 2026 transaction date, with the stock priced at $80.53 as of the July 13, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $80.53 Market Capitalization $7.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $284.8 million

Company Snapshot

Etsy operates global online marketplaces connecting independent merchants with consumers, with its primary platform dedicated to unique and handcrafted items, complemented by the Depop division focused on apparel resale, generating revenue through marketplace fees including listing fees, transaction fees, and payment processing charges, as well as advertising services and optional seller utilities.

The company's business model is predicated on a multi-sided marketplace architecture where revenue is derived from diverse fee-based services rather than direct product sales, including listing and transaction fees, payment processing commissions, advertising placements, and premium seller tools such as shipping label services.

Etsy serves independent sellers and individual consumers globally, with particular strength among artisans, vintage dealers, and fashion-conscious buyers seeking distinctive and curated merchandise through its integrated marketplace ecosystem.

Etsy, Inc. is a leading specialty retail platform with a $7.6 billion market capitalization, generating $2.9 billion in TTM revenue through its diversified marketplace ecosystem. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance with $284.8 million in TTM net income, reflecting operational leverage in its asset-light, fee-based business model. Etsy's competitive advantage derives from its established community of independent sellers, proprietary technology infrastructure, and brand positioning as the premier destination for unique, handcrafted, and vintage merchandise in an increasingly digital commerce environment.

What this transaction means for investors

Although Silverman scheduled the transaction in advance, investors may wonder what to make of Silverman’s sale of some of his Etsy shares.

Etsy stock collapsed in 2021 and 2022 and has typically traded in a range since that time as the retail site for handmade goods and vintage items has struggled to meaningfully grow its revenue.

However, the sale of the consumer discretionary stock went through when it was up by almost 40% over the last year. Since its P/E ratio has risen to around 33, just above the S&P 500 average of 32, the recent gain could have made it an opportune time to sell some shares.

Still, investors should note that the sale constituted only about 10% of Silverman’s holdings. That likely means Silverman maintains a high degree of faith in the company he once served as its CEO.

That faith may be justified. After years of struggle, gross merchandise sales (GMS) is again rising. While that may not take Etsy stock back to pandemic highs, it could bode well for the stock in the long term.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.