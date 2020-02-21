Etsy (ETSY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Etsy, Inc. ETSY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26.



For fourth-quarter 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is currently pegged at $264.89 million, indicating an improvement of 32.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 17 cents per share, reflecting a decline of 46.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while matching twice. It has a trailing-four quarter positive earnings surprise of 18.67%, on average.

Factors at Play

Strong efforts toward enhancing product offerings in order to deliver enhanced customer experience and solid execution of key growth initiatives — search and discovery, customer liability, marketing, seller tools and services, are expected to have benefited the company in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, the company’s two-sided marketplace and expanding collection of unique items are likely to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



Additionally, Etsy capitalizes on human connections, which is likely to have strengthened buyer engagement on its platform during the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, the company’ search and discovery platform remained the key catalyst. Strengthening search capabilities and upgraded context specific search ranking algorithms are anticipated to have delivered enhanced shopping experience in the quarter under review. This, in turn, is expected to have contributed the fourth-quarter performance.



Additionally, the company’s improving mobile app is expected to have aided it in gaining traction across customers in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, Etsy’s increasing strategic investments, seller shipping promotions, performance marketing budget and strengthening customer services are anticipated to get reflected in the fourth-quarter performance.



Further, the company’s strengthening tools designed for sellers are likely to have expanded sellers base on its platform during the to-be-reported quarter. The introduction of variation photos, which helps buyers to find right item according to their preference, is expected to have benefited the conversion rate of sellers during the fourth quarter.



However, increasing cloud spending is likely to have affected the fourth-quarter results. Further, the company’s creative campaigns are expected to have accelerated marketing expenses in the quarter under review.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Etsy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Etsy has an Earnings ESP of -17.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few stocks that you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Benefitfocus, Inc BNFT has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Baidu, Inc. BIDU has an Earnings ESP of +38.81% and a Zacks Rank #3.



