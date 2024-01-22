Etsy (ETSY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $70.82, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 16.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Etsy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 1.3% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $826.71 million, up 2.41% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Etsy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.68% increase. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Etsy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.98.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 7.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

