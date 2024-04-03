Etsy (ETSY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Etsy (ETSY) reached $65.15, with a -0.05% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

The online crafts marketplace's shares have seen a decrease of 4.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Etsy will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $647.95 million, up 1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion, indicating changes of +7.44% and +4.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower within the past month. At present, Etsy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92.

Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 4.51 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.85 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

