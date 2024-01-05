Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Etsy (ETSY) standing at $75.64, reflecting a -0.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 3.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Etsy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $826.39 million, up 2.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.97% upward. Right now, Etsy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Etsy has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.03, so one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 8.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

