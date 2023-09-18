Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $63.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 11.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $632.69 million, up 6.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of -13.6% and +7.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Etsy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.

Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 3.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

