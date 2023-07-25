Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $94.99, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 14.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 19.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $621.87 million, up 6.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.34% and +7.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Etsy has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.

It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

