Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $212.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 13.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.99%.

ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 136% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $513.25 million, up 90.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. ETSY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ETSY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 108.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.58.

Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 3.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

