Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $104.65, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 10.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ETSY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect ETSY to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 207.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $327.60 million, up 80.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.68% and +48.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.05% higher. ETSY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ETSY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 94.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.21, so we one might conclude that ETSY is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 4.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.