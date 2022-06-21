Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $71.81, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 5.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.95% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $561.72 million, up 6.21% from the year-ago period.

ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.18% and +8.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.65% lower within the past month. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.73.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

