Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $182.81, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 16.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $684.18 million, up 10.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Etsy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.44, which means Etsy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

