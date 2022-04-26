Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $100.11, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 26.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $578.18 million, up 5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.12% and +18.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% lower within the past month. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.05, which means Etsy is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.