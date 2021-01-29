Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $199.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 5.56% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 132% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $513.81 million, up 90.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.85% lower. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ETSY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 99.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.7, which means ETSY is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

