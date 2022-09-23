Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $96.47, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 10% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.99% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $560.44 million, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.88% and +6.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.74% higher. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Etsy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.85.

We can also see that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



