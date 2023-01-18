Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $131.44, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 4.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $750.01 million, up 4.58% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.38, so we one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 5.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

