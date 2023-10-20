Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) ended the recent trading session at $64.90, demonstrating a -0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 1.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Etsy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 1, 2023. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $630.68 million, indicating a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.56 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, signifying shifts of -5.88% and +7.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.01 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.