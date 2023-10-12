Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) ended the recent trading session at $64.76, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The the stock of online crafts marketplace has risen by 0.43% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Etsy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $630.7 million, up 6.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, signifying shifts of -13.6% and +7.26%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Etsy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Etsy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.62. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.29 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ETSY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.