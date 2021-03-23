Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $219.67, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 3.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ETSY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 720% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $532.14 million, up 133.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.97% and +22.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.62% higher within the past month. ETSY currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ETSY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 79.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.47, so we one might conclude that ETSY is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

