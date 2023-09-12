Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $64.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 18.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 6.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $632.69 million, up 6.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.6% and +7.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31, which means Etsy is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

