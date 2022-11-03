Etsy (ETSY) Reports Loss in Third Quarter, Beats on Revenues

Etsy, Inc. ETSY incurred a third-quarter 2022 loss of $7.62 per share. ETSY had delivered earnings of 62 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line included an $(8.20) impact of impairment charge associated with the goodwill of Depop and Elo7.



Excluding this impact, the bottom line for the reported quarter stands at 58 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 56.8%.



Revenues advanced 11.7% year over year to $594.5 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $560.2 million.



Top-line growth was driven by accelerating services and marketplace revenues.

Top Line in Detail

Marketplace revenues were $443.5 million (74.6% of the total revenues), up 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was driven by the solid momentum across buyers. ETSY acquired 6 million new buyers, which was a major positive.



Services revenues were $150.9 million (25.4% of the total revenues), up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Quarterly Specifics

Etsy’s active buyer base decreased 1.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 94.1 million. The active seller base stood at 7.4 million, down 0.9% year over year.



ETSY witnessed solid momentum in buyer reactivation. Reactivated buyers were 5.1 million, up 24.4% year over year.



GMS of ETSY was $3 billion, down 3.3% year over year. The Etsy marketplace’s GMS was $2.6 billion, down 3.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Non-U.S. GMS for the Etsy marketplace rose 9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure on a currency-neutral basis and accounted for 44% of the total GMS.

Operating Details

In third-quarter 2022, the gross margin was 70.7%, which contracted 40 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating expenses were $1.4 billion, reflecting a jump from $295.03 million.



Consequently, ETSY reported a loss of $954.8 million from operations in the reported quarter against an income of $83.7 million generated in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $789.9 million, which increased from $758.9 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Short-term investments were $251.2 million, up from $247.8 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt stood at $2.278 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $2.277 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $700 million and $780 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $743.7 million.



GMS is expected to be $3.6-$4 billion.



The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 27%.

