Etsy (ETSY) Price Target Increased by 8.55% to 81.28

The average one-year price target for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been revised to 81.28 / share. This is an increase of 8.55% from the prior estimate of 74.88 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.75% from the latest reported closing price of 80.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 132,703K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,130K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,022K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 4,044K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing an increase of 36.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 48.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,834K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,649K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing an increase of 28.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,522K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing an increase of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 71.18% over the last quarter.

Etsy Background Information

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

