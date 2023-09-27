Etsy (ETSY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $61.89, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 16.84% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $632.69 million, up 6.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.6% and +7.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Etsy has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.75, so we one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

