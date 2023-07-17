Etsy (ETSY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $93.40, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 2.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $620.73 million, up 6.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of -14.34% and +7.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Etsy has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31, so we one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

