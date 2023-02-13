Etsy (ETSY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $134.75, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 1.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 26.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $753.91 million, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.79.

We can also see that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

