Etsy (ETSY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $205.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 23.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ETSY to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $531.06 million, up 23.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion, which would represent changes of +9.67% and +31.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ETSY has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.51, so we one might conclude that ETSY is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

