Etsy (ETSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $145.03, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 19.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $753.91 million, up 5.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.42, which means Etsy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ETSY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

