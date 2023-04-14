Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $102.53, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 3.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Etsy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $626.72 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.31% and +7.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Etsy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 5.62 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

