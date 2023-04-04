Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $109.64, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 8.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $626.72 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.68% and +7.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower within the past month. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Etsy has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.37, so we one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 6.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.