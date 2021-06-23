Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $179.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 6.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.15% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ETSY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ETSY is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $531.06 million, up 23.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.67% and +31.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ETSY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.95.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

