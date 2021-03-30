Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $198.87, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 19.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ETSY is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 720%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $532.14 million, up 133.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.97% and +22.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ETSY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ETSY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 70.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.

Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 2.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.