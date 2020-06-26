Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed at $102.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 30.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ETSY to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 178.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $325.22 million, up 79.58% from the prior-year quarter.

ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.16% and +44.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. ETSY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ETSY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 96.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.44, so we one might conclude that ETSY is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 4.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.