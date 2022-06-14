Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $71.61, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 17.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $567.02 million, up 7.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of -36.18% and +9.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.73.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ETSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.