Etsy (ETSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY) closed at $64.69, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 10.53% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Etsy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $632.69 million, up 6.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion, which would represent changes of -13.6% and +7.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Etsy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.

Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

