Etsy (ETSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Etsy (ETSY) closed the most recent trading day at $108.97, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 0.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Etsy is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $559.54 million, up 5.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $2.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.88% and +5.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Etsy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.95, so we one might conclude that Etsy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 6.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.