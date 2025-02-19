ETSY Earnings Results: $ETSY Reports Quarterly Earnings

ETSY ($ETSY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $852,160,000, missing estimates of $880,164,426 by $-28,004,426.

ETSY Insider Trading Activity

ETSY insiders have traded $ETSY stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS DANIEL (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $366,060 .

. TONI THOMPSON NADAL (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,280 shares for an estimated $228,680 .

. MERILEE BUCKLEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,009 shares for an estimated $162,832 .

. RACHANA KUMAR (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

MARLA J BLOW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450 shares for an estimated $23,239.

ETSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of ETSY stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

