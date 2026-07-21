Etsy Director Melissa Reiff Sells 3,855 Shares for $328,000

Key Points

The disposition involved 3,855 shares with a total transaction value of $328,000 as of the July 15, 2026 transaction date.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 18%.

The transaction was a conversion event involving the exercise of options at $61.25 followed by an immediate open-market sale at $85.00 per share.

The trade was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 4, 2025, indicating the move was scheduled nearly one year in advance.

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Director Melissa Reiff sold shares of Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 3,855 Transaction value $328,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 17,613 Post-transaction value $1.51 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($85.00); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($85.74).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The transaction was non-discretionary and followed a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 4, 2025. This mechanism allowed the director to exercise fully vested options and liquidate the resulting shares at a predetermined execution price of $85.00 per share.

The transaction was non-discretionary and followed a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 4, 2025. This mechanism allowed the director to exercise fully vested options and liquidate the resulting shares at a predetermined execution price of $85.00 per share. What is the insider's remaining exposure to the company?

Following this sale, Reiff retains a direct ownership position of 17,613 shares. This equity stake is valued at $1.51 million based on the market close of $85.74 on July 15, 2026.

Following this sale, Reiff retains a direct ownership position of 17,613 shares. This equity stake is valued at $1.51 million based on the market close of $85.74 on July 15, 2026. How does this sale align with recent stock performance?

The sale was executed as Etsy shares reflected a 54% one-year return as of the July 15, 2026 transaction date. As of the July 16, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $83.48, which is slightly below the weighted-average price achieved in the transaction.

The sale was executed as Etsy shares reflected a 54% one-year return as of the July 15, 2026 transaction date. As of the July 16, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $83.48, which is slightly below the weighted-average price achieved in the transaction. What is the director's total ownership stake in the firm?

Reiff holds a 0.0186% ownership interest in the $8.0 billion specialty retail company, which operates online marketplaces including its primary handcrafted goods platform and the Depop apparel resale division.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $83.48 Market Capitalization $7.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $302.7 million

Company Snapshot

Etsy operates global online marketplaces connecting independent merchants with consumers, featuring a primary platform dedicated to unique and handcrafted items, complemented by the Depop division specializing in apparel resale, with revenue derived from marketplace fees including listing, transaction, and payment processing charges, as well as advertising services and optional seller utilities.

The company generates revenue through a diversified fee-based model that monetizes both buyer and seller activity across its platforms, including transaction fees, listing fees, payment processing fees, advertising placements, and premium seller tools such as shipping label services.

Etsy's customer base comprises independent merchants and artisans seeking to reach a global audience of consumers interested in distinctive, handcrafted, and vintage merchandise, as well as fashion-conscious buyers utilizing the Depop platform for pre-owned apparel transactions.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a leading specialty retail platform with a $7.9 billion market capitalization and TTM revenue of $2.9 billion, demonstrating strong profitability with TTM net income of $302.7 million. The company's differentiated business model leverages network effects by aggregating independent sellers and buyers on curated marketplaces, with competitive advantages rooted in brand recognition, community engagement, and diversified revenue streams that extend beyond transaction fees to include advertising and value-added seller services.

What this transaction means for investors

Reiff’s sale is one of the uncommon occasions where investors do not have to wonder about why an insider sold.

Reiff scheduled this transaction up to nearly one year in advance under Rule 10b5-1. Since this was an options exercise, this sale most likely pertains to her compensation plan with Etsy rather than anything going on with its stock.

However, rather than emphasizing the 18% of the consumer discretionary stock that she sold, investors are likely better served by focusing on the 82% of her Etsy holdings that she kept.

Although the stock is still far below its pandemic highs, it now trades at its highest level in over 2.5 years as its performance makes noticeable improvement.

In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 8% yearly, well above the 3% revenue increase for all of 2025. Also, gross merchandise sales rose 6% annually in Q1 after having fallen in 2025.

This indicates shoppers are returning to the site in increasing numbers, which could mean that investors should consider buying despite the insider sale.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.