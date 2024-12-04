Etsy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Etsy (ETSY) with 31,314 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 39.10%. 12/6 weekly 61 calls and 12/6 weekly 58 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 19,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

