Etsy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Etsy (ETSY) with 7,436 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 66.90%. Mar-25 50 calls and 11/1 weekly 50 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

