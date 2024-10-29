Etsy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Etsy (ETSY) with 7,436 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 66.90%. Mar-25 50 calls and 11/1 weekly 50 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on October 30th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ETSY:
- Etsy price target lowered to $56 from $64 at Stifel
- ETSY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Etsy price target lowered to $58 from $61 at BofA
- Snap upgraded, McDonald’s downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.