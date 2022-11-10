Etsy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ETSY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.23, changing hands as high as $109.31 per share. Etsy Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETSY's low point in its 52 week range is $67.01 per share, with $307.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.77. The ETSY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

