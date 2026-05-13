Etsy (BIT:1ETSY) Price Target Increased by 16.80% to 63.51

The average one-year price target for Etsy (BIT:1ETSY) has been revised to €63.51 / share. This is an increase of 16.80% from the prior estimate of €54.38 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €52.54 to a high of €77.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.74% from the latest reported closing price of €52.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 335 owner(s) or 38.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ETSY is 0.10%, an increase of 39.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 123,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,505K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,367K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETSY by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,558K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ETSY by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,184K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

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