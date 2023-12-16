Etsy (BER:3E2) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 73.17

The average one-year price target for Etsy (BER:3E2) has been revised to 73.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 68.44 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.73 to a high of 118.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.49% from the latest reported closing price of 75.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E2 is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 132,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,130K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,022K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 4,044K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing an increase of 36.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 48.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,834K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,649K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing an increase of 28.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,522K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing an increase of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 71.18% over the last quarter.

