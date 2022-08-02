ETRN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.51, changing hands as high as $8.72 per share. Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETRN's low point in its 52 week range is $5.87 per share, with $11.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.49.

