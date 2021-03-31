Etrion Announces Sale Of Three Japanese Solar Operating Projects To Consortium

(RTTNews) - Etrion Corp. (ETX.TO) said Solar Resources Holding Sàrl and Etrion Japan K.K., the company's units, have agreed to sell their interests in the company's 13.2 MW Komatsu, 24.7 MW Shizukuishi and 9.3 MW Mito operating solar energy projects to three Japanese companies, GK Komatsu Solar, GK Shizukuishi Solar and GK MITO Solar, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately 8.252 billion yen.

Etrion Corp. noted that it is currently negotiating the sale of the fourth operating project, Misawa, to a fourth purchaser associated with the Consortium.

