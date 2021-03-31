Markets

Etrion Announces Sale Of Three Japanese Solar Operating Projects To Consortium

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Etrion Corp. (ETX.TO) said Solar Resources Holding Sàrl and Etrion Japan K.K., the company's units, have agreed to sell their interests in the company's 13.2 MW Komatsu, 24.7 MW Shizukuishi and 9.3 MW Mito operating solar energy projects to three Japanese companies, GK Komatsu Solar, GK Shizukuishi Solar and GK MITO Solar, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately 8.252 billion yen.

Etrion Corp. noted that it is currently negotiating the sale of the fourth operating project, Misawa, to a fourth purchaser associated with the Consortium.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular