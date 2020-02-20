E*Trade Soars, L Brands Drops and the Dow is Edging Down

U.S. stocks ticked down, but the market’s main focus was Morgan Stanley’s deal for E-Trade and the sale of 55% of Victoria’s Secret to a private-equity firm.

U.S. stocks ticked down in a slight pullback from Wednesday’s rally, which was spurred by China’s moves to support businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 57 points, or 0.2%, in premarket trading, while futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also down 0.2%.

Deal-making was driving some of the biggest moves on Wall Street Thursday morning.

Morgan Stanley (ticker: MS) shares were off 3.5% after the investment bank announced its intention to buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial (ETFC) in a $13 billion deal. Shares of E*Trade, meanwhile, soared 24.3%.

L Brands (LB), meanwhile, saw shares plunge 12.6% after it announced private-equity shop Sycamore Partners would buy a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret. L Brands would have a minority ownership in the business in the deal, which values the lingerie brand at $1.1 billion. After the transaction is closed, Les Wexner will step down as chairman and chief executive,

Earnings season remains a big driver of the market.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) saw shares jump 17% after its financial results surged past analyst estimates on the top and bottom line. Comparable-store sales growth of 3.4% handily beat analysts’ projections.

Stamps.com (STMP) shares climbed 37% after its fourth-quarter financial results and 2020 guidance came in far higher than analysts expected.

