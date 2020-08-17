E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ETFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.36, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETFC was $54.36, representing a -5.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.30 and a 111.02% increase over the 52 week low of $25.76.

ETFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). ETFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ETFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.32%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETFC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 43.54% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of ETFC at 4.93%.

