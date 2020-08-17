Dividends
ETFC

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ETFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.36, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETFC was $54.36, representing a -5.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.30 and a 111.02% increase over the 52 week low of $25.76.

ETFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). ETFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ETFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.32%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ETFC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
  • SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 43.54% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of ETFC at 4.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETFC

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular