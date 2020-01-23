Markets
ETFC

E*Trade Financial Corp. Reveals Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - E*Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $172 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $679 million from $735 million last year.

E*Trade Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $172 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $679 Mln vs. $735 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular