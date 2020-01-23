E*Trade Financial Corp. Reveals Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - E*Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $172 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $679 million from $735 million last year.

E*Trade Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $172 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $679 Mln vs. $735 Mln last year.

