E*Trade Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - E*Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $196M, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $219M, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $716M from $685 million last year.

E*Trade Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

