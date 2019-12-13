E*TRADE (ETFC) Up 2.5% as November DARTs, New Accounts Rise

Shares of E*TRADE Financial ETFC have rallied 2.5% following the release of its monthly market activity report. The company reported a sequential and year-over-year rise in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for November. The DARTs came in at 354,434, up 22% from the previous month and 32% year over year. Notably, derivatives comprised 33% of DARTs.



At the end of November, E*TRADE’s total number of accounts were approximately 7.2 million, comprising about 5.1 million retail accounts, 1.9 million corporate services accounts, and 0.1 million advisor services accounts.



Also, E*TRADE reported net new accounts of 35,373 for November. Total brokerage accounts highlight the company’s ability to gain and retain customers who trade and invest.



Further, E*TRADE’s net new retail assets came in at $2.4 billion compared with $0.7 billion in the previous month and $16.4 billion in November 2018.



At the end of November, E*TRADE’s customer security holdings were $301 billion, up 3% from October 2019 and 13% year over year. The company’s brokerage-related cash and deposits came in at $68.7 billion, increasing 4% from the prior month and 17% from the prior-year month.



However, bank-related cash and deposits of $4.2 billion declined 58% sequentially and 26% year over year.



Improvement in DARTs and new brokerage accounts will likely prove to be beneficial for the company.



Shares of E*TRADE have rallied 4.9% so far this year, underperforming the industry’s rise of 17.4%.







Performance & Release Dates of Other Investment Brokers



Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW reported average daily volume of $693.0 billion for November. The figure was up 22% year over year.



LPL Financial Holdings LPLA and Charles Schwab SCHW are expected to release its November activity report in the coming days.



