ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PFFL)

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFFL is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PFFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PFFL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.41 per share, with $9.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.96.
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In Thursday trading, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.