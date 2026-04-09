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PFFL

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PFFL)

April 09, 2026 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel, on 4/13/26, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (Symbol: PFFL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0407, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of PFFL's recent stock price of $7.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when PFFL shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

PFFL+Dividend+History+Chart

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFFL is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PFFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PFFL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.41 per share, with $9.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.96.

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In Thursday trading, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 BDC Investor
 Funds Holding KLMT
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDC Investor-> Funds Holding KLMT-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> More articles by this source->

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