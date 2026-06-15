ETR vs XEL: Which Electric Utility Stock Is a Better Investment Pick?

The companies belonging to the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry, supported by its regulated structure, are engaged in producing and delivering electricity to a vast customer base throughout the United States. The regulated structure enables these utilities to recover investments while earning predictable returns. They enhance shareholder value through consistent dividend payments and planned share buybacks, making them a reliable choice for investors. Utilities are actively advancing the energy transition by rapidly increasing their reliance on cleaner energy sources to lower emissions.



Electricity demand in the United States is rising, fueled by data center growth, AI workloads, transportation electrification, higher residential usage and industrial reshoring. Companies operating in this industry are making strategic investments in renewable energy, grid modernization and distribution network upgrades to meet rising electricity demand.

Amid the rising importance of transmission and distribution companies, let us discuss Entergy Corporation ETR and Xcel Energy Inc. XEL. These two electric utilities have major investments in infrastructure development and grid modernization, making them comparable in the utility space.



Entergy, with its regulated structure, is engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. The company operates 25,000 MW of generating capacity, of which more than 5,000 MW is nuclear, supporting millions of customers throughout the United States. It is aided by contracted industrial growth and long-term service agreements supporting revenues and future growth. The company’s strategic investments in infrastructure development and renewable energy expansion enhance service reliability and support long-term growth.



Xcel Energy stands out with its regulated structure that operates through four regulated utility subsidiaries and serves millions of electricity and natural gas customers across the United States. XEL benefits from expanding customer base and a rise in data center demand, supporting revenues and earnings growth. The company invests systematically to expand renewable assets and infrastructure development, which enhances operational efficiency and strengthens long term financial performance.



Entergy and Xcel Energy are among the leading utilities. Comparing their fundamentals side by side can reveal which stock presents the most attractive investment opportunity.

ETR & XEL’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s earnings per share is pegged at $4.40 in 2026 and $5.03 in 2027, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12.53% and 14.39%, respectively. ETR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pinned at 13.32%.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s earnings per share is pegged at $4.11 in 2026 and $4.49 in 2027, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8.16% and 9.17%, respectively. XEL’s long-term earnings growth is currently pinned at 9.36%.



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ETR & XEL’s Return on Equity

Return on Equity (ROE) plays a significant role in measuring a company’s management efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds to generate profit. A higher ROE generally signifies that a company is using its shareholder funds efficiently to create value and drive earnings growth.



Entergy’s current ROE is 10.75%, outperforming Xcel Energy, which reports a lower ROE of 10.37%. ETR utilizes shareholder capital more efficiently than XEL.

ETR & XEL’s Dividend Yield

Dividends are regular payments distributed by a utility company to reward its shareholders, reflecting a commitment to delivering consistent returns on invested capital. It reflects the company’s earnings stability and strong cash flow.



Currently, the dividend yield for Xcel Energy is 2.99%, while that for Entergy is 2.30%. The dividend yields of both companies are higher than the S&P 500’s yield of 1.41%.



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Capital Investment Plans

The Utilities sector requires continuous investments in infrastructure upgrades and maintenance to ensure operational efficiency and support growing demand. These investments ensure service reliability and help avoid outages even during extreme weather conditions.



Xcel Energy aims to invest $60 billion during 2026-2030 for grid modernization, expand renewable generation and deploy advanced technologies. Entergy plans to invest $57 billion during 2026-2029 to serve rising customer needs and expand the generation, transmission and distribution network.

Price Performance

Entergy shares have gained 19.4% in the past six months compared with Xcel Energy’s rally of 6.7%.



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Overall Assessment

Entergy and Xcel Energy both gain from a rise in demand for service, expanding customer base and robust capital spending to reliably serve millions across the United States.

ETR, supported by stable earnings per share growth, stronger ROE and better price performance, appears to be a more attractive choice in the utility sector.



Based on the above discussion, Entergy currently has an edge over Xcel Energy, though both presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.